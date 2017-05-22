Pages Navigation Menu

SGF, NIA boss still suspended – FG

Posted on May 22, 2017

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke,still remain suspended from their offices,this was a statement made by the office of the Presidency. Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, confirmed this in a statement …

