Sh2.1b USAID funding suspension does not affect Health ministry – Mailu – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Sh2.1b USAID funding suspension does not affect Health ministry – Mailu
The Star, Kenya
USAID's suspension of funding to some Health ministry departments does not affect them in any way, Health CS Cleopa Mailu has said. In a statement on Tuesday, Mailu said support for the procurement of life-saving essential commodities has not been …
Suspended US funding won't affect healthcare provision – Mailu
Kenya: Godec Says US Suspended Aid to Health Ministry Over Graft
US suspends funding to Kenya's health activities
