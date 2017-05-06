Shade Okoya holds star-studded 40th birthday party

The Nation Newspaper

The city of Lagos was practically at a standstill on Sunday April 30 as Lady Shade, wife of the boss of Eleganza Group of Companies Aare Rasak Okoya, turned 40. It was a celebration that reflected her status as the wife of a billionaire businessman and …

Shade Okoya's multi-million naira 40th Birthday Shindig Gistmaster (blog)



all 2 news articles »