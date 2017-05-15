Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shafer All Stars- Featuring Theory, Eluku and Lugi- One More Shot

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Here is the Visuals for the highly anticipated video to “One More Shot” by Shafer Record All stars which features Theory, Lugi and Eluku. Shot and directed in Lagos by Adasa Cookey. The Shafer Record signed artists show exactly why they are rated so highly with a dope video that’s set to stand the test […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

