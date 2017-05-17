Shaibu Amodu’s son, Suleman is dead – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 17, 2017


Shaibu Amodu's son, Suleman is dead
According to reports reaching NAIJ.com, the son of the former coach Suleman has died following a brief illness. Shaibu Amodu's son, Suleman is dead. Late Shuaibu Amodu. READ ALSO: Incredible! Barcelona superstar finally marries long term girlfriend …
