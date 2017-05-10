Shake-up in Customs as 4 Ag Deputy Comptroller Generals, 7 Assistant CG appointed

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Nigerian Customs Service has announced the appointment of four new Deputy Comptroller Generals and eight new Assistant Comptroller Generals.

A statement from the service said, “Following the statutory retirement of some members of Management, within the last three months, the Management of the Nigeria Customs Service has been reconstituted with appointments of four (4) Ag. Deputy Comptroller-Generals and seven (7) Ag. Assistant Comptroller-Generals.

“While re-constituting the new team, the Comptroller-General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) also approved slight redeployment of 8 Comptrollers to re-engineer the management of the Service for efficient service delivery.

A statement by Joseph Attah, spokesman of Customs said, “The new NCS Management members include: Alu Sule Robert, DCG T & T, Ag. DCG Oubiyi Ronke (Mrs.), Ag. DCG HRD, Dangaladima Aminu, Ag. DCG E, I & I; Iferi Patience (Mrs.), A. DCG SR & P.

Others are Chidi Augustine, Ag. DCG EX. FTZ & I.I; Hamza Ladan, COMPT INV. – Ag. ACG FATS; Ekekezie Kaycee (Mrs.), COMPT. VAL. – Ag. ACG T & T; Haruna Mamud; COMPT. FOU ‘A’ – Ag. ACG E,I & I; Sarki-mar F. M (Mrs.), CAC ED/DT – Ag. ACG EX. FTZ & I.I; Fatade, A. O.B, CAC PTML – Ag. ACG (ZONAL COOR) ZONE ‘D’.

Also included are Enwereuzor Francis (Mrs.) CAC EN/AN/EB – Ag. ACG SR & P; Dahiru Aminu, CAC FCT – Ag. ACG (ZONAL COOR) ZONE ‘B’; and DCG Umar Iya Abubakar who was formally in charge of Tariff and Trade now move to Finance Administration and Technical Services.

In the same vein, eight (8) Comptrollers of Customs were redeployed as follows:- Mohammed, U.G COMPT FOU C- COMT FOU A; Amajam, B. A COMPT. TECH. SERV- COMPT FOU C; Umar; D (Mrs.) COMPT. Welfare- CAC FCT; Dixon, F.O (Mrs.), COMPT. Posting- CAC Edo/Delta.

The post Shake-up in Customs as 4 Ag Deputy Comptroller Generals, 7 Assistant CG appointed appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

