Shakhtar win 10th Ukrainian title

Shakhtar Donetsk won the Ukrainian title for the 10th time on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over Zorya Lugansk.

Facundo Ferreyra, Brazilian defender Ismaily and Ivan Ordets got the goals for Shakhtar who then held on after Igor Kharatin and Dennis Bonaventure scored late goals for Zorya.

The match was played in Kharkiv, with Shakhtar still in exile following the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Shakhtar have an unassailable 17-point lead over second-placed Dynamo Kiev, last season’s champions who have five games to go.

The title win also ensures Shakhtar go straight into next season’s Champions League group stage, with runners-up Dynamo entering in the third qualifying round.

