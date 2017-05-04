Shameful Act! Shameful! Nigerian Woman Takes Off Her Dress While Trying to Fight Inside Public Bus in India (Photos+Video)
A Nigerian woman caused a stir in faraway India inside a public bus as she pulled off her cloth after being provoked. The woman who was ready to fight had shamelessly showed off her cleavage in the process as many people watched in shock.
The woman came in defence of another Nigerian woman (in red top) who had a quarrel with an Indian man on the bus.
She later wore back her cloth after the passengers calmed her down.
