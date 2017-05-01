Shane Long’s Southampton Future Will Be Decided In The Summer – Claude Puel

Shane Long’s Southampton future is set to be decided in the summer.

The striker has been restricted to just nine Premier League starts this season but is under contract until 2020.

“We will see all this at the end of the season,” manager Claude Puel is quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.

“Of course, a striker, all the players, want to play, but it’s another profile like then [Manolo] Gabbiadini for example. He has quickness and he can give other solutions.

“We will see if we have the opportunity to have a different profile striker and we will see until the end of the season and after another thing.”

“We will see at the end of the season.”

Puel was asked whether he had told Long this and replied: “It’s not the moment to speak, to have conversations about this.

“All the player stay with a good concertation, a good focus, about the last five games now and it’s important to speak in the good moment. This is not a good moment for me.

“It’s important to finish with five good and strong games.”

Long has found himself behind firstly Charlie Austin, and more lately Manolo Gabbiadini, and is likely to find himself at least third choice again next season under Puel if he stays.

However, Gabbiadini has struggled to hit his stride again after an injury following his run of five goals in six games.

His last goal came at the start of March, and the Italian’s movement also seems to have suffered since his return to the side.

The post Shane Long’s Southampton Future Will Be Decided In The Summer – Claude Puel appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

