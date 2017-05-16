Sharapova misses out on French Open wild card after doping – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Sharapova misses out on French Open wild card after doping
Daily Mail
PARIS (AP) – Two-time champion Maria Sharapova has missed out on a wild-card entry for the French Open because of her doping ban. Announcing the decision on a live Facebook broadcast on Tuesday, French Tennis Federation president Bernard …
