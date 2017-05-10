Pages Navigation Menu

Sharapova to receive Birmingham wildcard

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Maria Sharapova will receive a wildcard in June for the Aegon Classic Tennis Tournament in Birmingham, going by preliminary discussions between the Russian and the Lawn Tennis Association in England. Sharapova has not played a Wimbledon warm-up event since she reached the final in Birmingham in 2010. Her presence in the field is likely to…

