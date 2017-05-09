Sharapova to receive Birmingham wildcard

Sharapova has not played a Wimbledon warm-up event since she reached the final in Birmingham in 2010.

Her presence in the field is likely to boost ticket sales.

It is necessary, being an event that is perpetually overshadowed by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament at The Queen’s Club in the same week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 37 the edition of the Aegon Classic will hold in Edgbaston Priory Club Birmingham from June 17 to June 25.

NAN reports that Li Na beat former number one Maria Sharapova 2-1 in Birmingham to win the Aegon Classic in 2010.

NAN also reports that Sharapova won the title in both 2004 and 2005.