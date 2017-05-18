Sharapova’s sponsor backs French Open snub, blames WADA

Maria Sharapova’s racket sponsor backs French Open’s decision to deny the former world number one a wildcard entry, and blames the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for her exclusion. Sharapova, whose career was rocked by a 15-month doping ban for consuming meldonium in 2015, returned to action last month and was widely expected to be fast-tracked…

The post Sharapova’s sponsor backs French Open snub, blames WADA appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

