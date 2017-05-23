Pages Navigation Menu

Share Your #PhilipsThroughYourLife Story & Stand a Chance to Win Philips Products worth N250,000 | Offer Valid till June 12th

Posted on May 23, 2017

Share your story here https://contest.fbapp.io/philipsproducts for a chance to win N250,000 worth of Philips products featured in the #Philipsthroughyourlife campaign. All you have to do is share which Philips product(s) has (or have) been there through your life and what that consistency and dependability means to you. This competition is open from 22nd May – […]

