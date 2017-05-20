Shareholders commend Dangote Flour for returning to profit with N10.6b – WorldStage
|
Shareholders commend Dangote Flour for returning to profit with N10.6b
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– The shareholders of Dangote Flour Mills (DFM) have commended the Board of Directors for returning the company to a profit of N10.6 billion in 2016 from losses for the past four years. The shareholders unanimously agreed at its …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!