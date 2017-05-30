British Airways should come clean about computer chaos – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
British Airways should come clean about computer chaos
The Guardian
The lack of clarity over the IT outage extends to compensation arrangements for passengers. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images. British Airways. British Airways should come clean about computer chaos. Patrick Collinson. With two check-in meltdowns …
British Airways debacle puts spotlight on airlines' old IT systems, cuts
BA left girl in tears after her presents were sent abroad
What You Can Learn From British Airways's IT Meltdown That Left Passengers Stranded
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!