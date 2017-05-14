Pages Navigation Menu

‘She must be Deeper Life member’ – Fans react to BBN Ese’ outfit for ‘church’ (Photos)

Posted on May 14, 2017

Big Brother Naija fake housemate, Ese Eriata, left fans deciding which church she goes to, with majority fingering The Deeper Life Bible Church after she shared a makeup free photo of her rocking a supposed church outfit.

The Beauty-queen decided to drop her ‘Wordly’ lifestyle and activated her Churchy part, shared the below photo with a ‘Happy sunday 💕💕💕” caption, and her fans couldn’t help but notice that her dress strikes a resemblance to dresses worn by members of Deeper Life Bible church.

Checkout the comments from fans after the cut

