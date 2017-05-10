Pages Navigation Menu

Sheebah Karungi looks stunning in new photo shoot

Posted on May 10, 2017

Sheebah Karungi stunned in her recent photo shoot.

The “Nkwatako” hitmaker recently had a special water shoot at Cassia Lodge in Buziga.

In the photos,  she sports a sequined leotard as she poses next to a swimming pool. She completes her look with clear thigh-high boots.

The Team No Sleep queen hired Rwanda-based NIB Studios for the shoot.

Here are some photos from the shoot.

Sheebah Karungi water photo shoot Sheebah Karungi water photo shoot

