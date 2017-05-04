Pages Navigation Menu

Shehu Sani’s certificate not forged – Former Dean, Uzowulu Azubuike

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Dean of Agricultural Mechanization, Kaduna Polytechnic, Elder Uzowulu Azubuike has dismissed as untrue allegations that Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district forged his school certificates. In an exclusive interview with DAILY POST, Uzowulu who was the first head of department and Dean, School of agricultural mechanization between 1988/89 explained that he personally […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

