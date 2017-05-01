Sheikh Gumi to Emir Sanusi: Don’t westernise our women

Wants traditional institutions phased out KADUNA based Islamic leader, Shiekh Ahmad Gumi, son of late Islamic scholar, Shiekh Mohammed Abubakar Gumi has hit hard on Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusill over the former’s consistent comment on social problems associated with Islamic religion, saying the Emir should stop westernising Muslim women. The Sheikh also urged […]

The post Sheikh Gumi to Emir Sanusi: Don’t westernise our women appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

