Shekau alive and well – Ahmed Salkida releases Boko Haram leader’s image
Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has released a video rubbishing reports that he was injured in a recent air strike. This was revealed by a journalist close the sect leadership, Ahmad Salkida, who released a screenshot from the clip. The Nigerian Air Force had claimed that it injured Shekau during a recent air Strike. According […]
Shekau alive and well – Ahmed Salkida releases Boko Haram leader’s image
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!