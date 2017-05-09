Shell testing Trans Forcados oil pipeline for restart

Shell is testing Nigeria’s Trans Forcados crude export pipeline for a potential restart with the Astro Perseus tanker expected to load the first cargo by the weekend, sources told Reuters on Tuesday. The pipeline has been mostly shut down since it was bombed by militants in February 2016. After repairs, exports briefly resumed in October…

