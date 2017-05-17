Sheriff condemns Makarfi’s election platform directive to PDP members

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, has condemned the directive to state chapters to choose platforms for members contesting imminent elections across the country. National Caretaker Committee of the party had in a statement on Tuesday said that states’ chapters of PDP were free to cosider platforms appropriate for members…

The post Sheriff condemns Makarfi’s election platform directive to PDP members appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

