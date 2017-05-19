Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sheriff faction dares Fayose to quit PDP

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in Ekiti State has reacted to threats by Governor Ayodele Fayose to dump the party.

Fayose, who threatened to quit the party if Sheriff wins at the Supreme Court.

The faction in a statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday said: “One painful fact which is driving Governor Fayose away from PDP is that he has lost control of the party in Ekiti State from ward to local council and state level in accordance with a Federal High Court judgement.”

The statement signed by the Deputy Chairman, Olasunkanmi Ogunbiyi and Secretary, Ilesanmi Obe, said: “Fayose’s exit from PDP would not affect the performance of the party.”

The faction added that: “Most of the elected officials at all levels of government have resolved to remain in PDP and are not following Fayose if he eventually defects again and chase shadows as usual. On the two occasions he won the governorship elections it was the PDP that provided the platform for him.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.