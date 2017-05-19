Sheriff faction dares Fayose to quit PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in Ekiti State has reacted to threats by Governor Ayodele Fayose to dump the party.

Fayose, who threatened to quit the party if Sheriff wins at the Supreme Court.

The faction in a statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday said: “One painful fact which is driving Governor Fayose away from PDP is that he has lost control of the party in Ekiti State from ward to local council and state level in accordance with a Federal High Court judgement.”

The statement signed by the Deputy Chairman, Olasunkanmi Ogunbiyi and Secretary, Ilesanmi Obe, said: “Fayose’s exit from PDP would not affect the performance of the party.”

The faction added that: “Most of the elected officials at all levels of government have resolved to remain in PDP and are not following Fayose if he eventually defects again and chase shadows as usual. On the two occasions he won the governorship elections it was the PDP that provided the platform for him.”

