Sheriff is an undertaker sent from APC to bury PDP – Pwajok

Edward Pwajok, the lawmaker representing Jos South/East federal constituency has described Ali Modu Sheriff, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as an undertaker brought into the opposition party to bury it. Speaking with journalists after defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pwajok described the PDP crisis as self-inflicted. He […]

Sheriff is an undertaker sent from APC to bury PDP – Pwajok

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

