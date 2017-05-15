Sheriff slams Okowa over impeachment of Delta Speaker
NATIONAL Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff yesterday lampooned Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the impeachment of the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Monday Igbuya. The Speaker was impeached by his colleagues over alleged financial high handedness and misappropriation of funds. He was also suspended for three months […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!