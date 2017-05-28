Shettima Disagrees With FG, Says “Boko Haram Degraded, Not Totally Defeated”

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has spoken in contradiction to the federal government’s claims that Boko Haram has been defeated; even as he said that the group has only been degraded.

The governor made this known in Abuja during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Profoturo, a global charity organisation based in Madrid, Spain; the Northern Nigeria Governors Forum (NNGF) and the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

Shettima, whose state was the hub of Boko Haram nefarious activities, argued that whoever said the terrorists were defeated was just being economical with the truth.

The governor further stated that even though Nigeria had made a lot of gains in the fight against insurgency, a lot still needed to be done.

His words: “We have to give it to this government that they have done marvelously well in containing insurgency, but they have not been totally defeated anybody. Who told you so is economical with the truth. But they have been degraded to such a level that they are no longer a threat to the corporate existence of this country. “It is a work in progress, the commoners in the North are ever willing to cooperate with government agencies in returning peace and development of the country, because there cannot be development without peace.”

