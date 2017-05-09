Shippers’ council, Edo govt partner on truck transit park – Vanguard
|
Guardian
|
Shippers' council, Edo govt partner on truck transit park
Vanguard
Edo State Government and the Nigerian Shippers' Council, NSC, have concluded plans to establish an Inland Container Depot and a Truck Transit Terminal with a view to facilitating and diversifying economic activities in the state. ADVERTISING.
New revenue policy boosts Edo State internal revenue, says Obaseki
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!