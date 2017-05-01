Shippers’ Council, NAGAFF disagree on CRFFN registration

By Isaac Anumihe

Founder of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr Boniface Aniebonam, at the weekend blamed the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) of being responsible for the failure of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) to carry out a successful registration of freight forwarders in the country.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion with members of the Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON) in Lagos, he alleged that the Council helped the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA)with the first election that produced eight members of ANLCA in the Governing Council of CRFFN.

According to him, since ANLCA had majority seat in the Council, it decided to turn the regulatory agency to its personal affairs. He, however, maintained that CRFFN is not an arm of the Federal Government, but rather an independent organization.

Aniebonam explained that plans are under way to amend the law establishing the Council to enable the president appoint the chairman of the board.

“From the first election, they (NSC) helped other groups to with the election. That was how members from the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents produced eight members in the Governing Council and they decided to turn it an ANLCA affair.

“Are you aware that they have decided to amend the CRFFN Act so as to enable Mr. President appoint the head of the board?,” he asked.

Aniebonam said that the planned withdrawal of service by freight forwarders would be shelved afterwards.

Recall that both ANLCA and NAGAFF had given 21 days ultimatum to the government to address the issue of corruption in the sector.

He believed that the continuous engagements with the government on the matter could yield the desired results rather than withdrawing services of their members.

“Most of the issues and questions are based on how we can make our ports system to be better. “We have issues with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), terminal operators among others,” he added

On the arrest of containers by the police outside the customs ports, the NAGAFF founder agreed that the police have wider powers to make arrests whenever they suspect a foul play to undermine security of the country.

He called on the agents and their importers to always do the right thing.

On the proposed customs e-auction policy, Aniebonam advised that the service should seek to amend the Auctioneers Act, before implementing the new e-auction policy to avoid conflict of interests and litigation.

However, when Daily Sun contacted the Executive Secretary of Shippers Council, Barrister Hassan Bello, who is currently outside the country, he agreed that Shippers council midwifed the election of CRFFN at that time—about 10 years ago—– but did not influence any election.

“That is what Boniface Aniebonam is talking about” he said.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

