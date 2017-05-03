Shippers Council To Host Seminar On Ease Of Doing Business At Seaports

All is set as the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) is set to host stakeholders in an all inclusive, exhibition tagged second NIMPORT 2017 in August, in Lagos. The exhibition has special emphasis on ease of doing business, transparency and best global practices at Seaports.

NIMPORT Conference and Expo is a Nigerian brand platform, set to bring all port terminals, logistics, free trade zone and ancillary operations under one roof to network on developmental matters and attract investments, within and beyond Nigeria.

The aim is to encourage healthy competition for best practices, as well as to inform the International community that the country has jettisoned the old ways of doing things. “It will no longer be the old ways of hiding the Nigerian ports behind headquarter, as if everything is located in one place.

“Nigeria is too big for that. Our regional ports can compete favourably with other West Africa ports if they come out from the closet and that is what the management of NPA is currently trying to achieve”, general manager, public affairs, Efiong Nduonofit indicated, noting that the world third biggest port equipment manufacturer in China, SANY has already keyed in to this plan and is using the opportunity to access the market size of the Nigeria ports.

Already, the Nigeria Shipper’s Council has approved of the diamond participation category at NIMPORT 2017 and the usual Shipper’s Networking Dinner at NIMPORT in August, as the commercial regulator and will host the NIMPORT stakeholder’s lunch meeting on the 26th, of May 2017 at the Shippers’ Plaza Apapa Lagos.

Executive secretary of the Council, Barrister Hassan Bello has also assured that the May 2017 session of the committee meeting will further unveil industry position to the stakeholders on investment attraction and shipping promotion.

NIMPORT is a multi-sector gathering under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and it’s agencies to promote development and open up the corridors of transport for investment.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

