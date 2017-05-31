Shipping lagging behind in CO2 reduction, says IEA – Guardian (blog)
Shipping lagging behind in CO2 reduction, says IEA
The shipping industry will have to commit to stricter policies, and fast, if it wants to get on track with the adoption of clean technologies, and meet the energy efficiency design index (EEDI) requirements, the International energy Agency (IEA) has said.
