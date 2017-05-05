NIMASA DG suggests shipping for economic diversification – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NIMASA DG suggests shipping for economic diversification
Vanguard
Lagos – The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, says there is need to advance Nigeria's economy through shipping for economic diversification. Peterside Dakuku. In a statement issued on …
Shipping will advance Nigeria's economic interest – NIMASA DG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!