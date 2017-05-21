Ships and Ports Maritime Football Cup: Navy advance to semi-finals

The Nigerian Navy football team on Sunday overcame hard-fighting Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) 1-0 to remain unbeaten after four matches in the ongoing Ships and Ports Maritime Football Cup.

The match was played at the NPA Sports Ground in Surulere, Lagos.

By the victory, the Navy team, the champions in the maiden edition which held in 2009, booked their semi-finals ticket in the competition.

The team had played a 2-2 draw with Nigeria Customs at the opening of the tournament.

The team walked over African Circle after the latter did not show up.

The Navy team piped Tin Can Island Container, 1-0 before overwhelming NPA.

Sub-Lt. Mustapha Abdulahi, the Coordinator of the Navy team, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the match that the team was set to win the competition.

“We are doing well so far in this competition; we have a strong team.

“ We have to continue to push forward and play well to win the semi-final match and the all-important final match,’’ Abdullahi said.

New comers to the competition, Josephdam, scored two goals in the two halves of a game with TICT, thereby standing a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

Newsmen report that the 2014 champions, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents and the 2015 champions, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), were absent at this year’s edition

