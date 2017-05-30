Shittu commissions Nigerian army information, call centre

The Minister of Communication, Barrister Abdurraheem Adebayo Shittu today Tuesday commissioned the newly established Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre (NAICC), at the Headquarters, Nigerian Army Abuja.

According to Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations Army Heafquarters, this is in line with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai’s determined efforts of making the Nigerian Army accessible, accountable and responsive in the discharge of its Constitutional duties.

The newly commissioned Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre (NAICC) is equipped with modern communication gadgets which is manned by specialists from various corps to monitor and receive complaints from the public through the short code of 193 using any of the telecommunication service providers in the country.

The NAICC is expected to also receive calls or complains from troops serving in various parts of the country. Thus, saving them the stress of using the Social Media.

The post Shittu commissions Nigerian army information, call centre appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

