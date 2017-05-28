Shock as 14-year-old Housemaid Attempted to Kill Her Boss with Rat Poison in Ondo

The gallant operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, Ondo State Command, have apprehended a teenage housemaid identified as Mary Akinnifesi, for alleg­edly attempting to kill her boss, Alhaji Na­siru Akinlosotu, with poison.

The incident occurred at Adeto­mowo Street, Ondo town, Ondo State.

Alhaji Akinsolotu said that his wife asked Mary to prepare beans for the family, but the maid allegedly added rat poison to the food.

The 63-year-old explained that as he was eating the food, he noticed that it had a strange taste and an offensive odour. He said he vomited the little he had swal­lowed from the food and asked the maid about the content of the food.

His words: “It was in the course of in­terrogation by our neighbour that the maid confessed that she put rat poison into my own share of the food. She also confessed that she de­cided to add poison to my food because I beat her anytime she committed an offence in the house.”

Mary was handed over to the police at the Yaba Police Divi­sion in Ondo town. The Ondo State po­lice PRO, Femi Jo­seph, confirmed the incident adding that probe was ongoing.