Shock as Ex-Director of Ministry of Finance Slumps, Dies at a Popular Abuja Club

A 65-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Ayodele, has died after slumping as he made to join his friends at Amity Club in the Garki area of Abuja.

Ayodele, who is a retired director of the Federal Ministry of Finance, was said to have parked his car outside the club premises and was entering the facility when he fell.

The man who is described as an active member of the Abuja club, was reportedly rushed to the Sanklin Hospital, Mabushi where he gave up the ghost on Wednesday.

While speaking to Northern City News, a friend to the deceased, Kazeem Idowu, disclosed that Ayodele’s death shocked everyone as he did not show any sign of illness before his sudden passage.

Idowu, the Assistant Secretary-General of Amity Club described the former director as an active man of “ebullient personality”, noting that he was loved by everyone.

He said, “Ayodele’s death was shocking to say the least because he was a very active person and a staunch member of the club; he has held several positions in the club and was well respected by everyone.

“He was about entering the club when he slumped and was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, he died. We shall miss him.”

Members of the deceased family could not be reached for comment. His children were said to be overseas.