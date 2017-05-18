Shock at moves to ‘spread resources’ for sexual offences courts – News24
|
News24
|
Shock at moves to 'spread resources' for sexual offences courts
News24
Johannesburg – The justice department's intention to reduce resources to sexual offences courts is shocking, organisations campaigning against gender violence said on Thursday. “We were deeply disappointed to learn about this move,” Kathleen Dey, …
Rights groups condemn possible cost cuts for specialised courts
'Less resourced and less costly Sexual Offences Courts model' prompts concern
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!