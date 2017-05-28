SHOCKER! IPOB Members Names Cow ”Buhari” Hands It Over To Nnamdi Kanu To Be Killed On Biafra Day (Photos)

Following the May 30th declaration by Biafra agitators as sit-at-home Day in commemoration of the Biafra Independence Day, some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) claimed to be based in Malaysia but travelled home for the planned Biafra Day have allegedly donated a live cow allegedly named “Buhari” to their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to be killed on Biafra Day.

The story seen on an online news medium, The BreakingTimes, said that Mr. Kanu “who has received hundreds of important visitors including high-placed politicians since he was released on bail by an Abuja High Court in April, accepted the gift warmly.”

IPOB members allegedly donate cow allegedly named ‘Buhari’to Nnamdi Kanu

The reports also claimed that the members named the cow before donating it to their leader.

In the photo, two of the claimed IPOB members who donated the cow are seen standing with Nnamdi Kanu while another picture shows them standing beside the said cow

The post SHOCKER! IPOB Members Names Cow ”Buhari” Hands It Over To Nnamdi Kanu To Be Killed On Biafra Day (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

