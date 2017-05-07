Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shocking…. , Pastor caught with human skull in Oyo State. Read his reason and you will be shocked

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A pastor identified  Isaiah Alimi, was arrested on Saturday  by the Oyo state police command as he caught with   Human Skull. The self acclaimed pastor who claims to be the founder of a church in the Algbado area of Lagos state, said he found the human skull in a building currently undergoing refurbishment in the …

The post Shocking…. , Pastor caught with human skull in Oyo State. Read his reason and you will be shocked appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.