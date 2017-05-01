Shocking! This Giant 200kg Grouper Fish Has Swallowed A Security Guard (Photos)

A fisherman who caught an enormous grouper feared it had swallowed a human being when locals cut it open and found a security guard’s badge inside. He also said selling the fish at the local market became harder once locals feared it had eaten someone for its dinner.

Arnold Constantino landed the 200kg beast in a trawler’s net off the coast of Kalibo, Philippines, on April 25.

He dragged the seven-foot long predator to the local market where workers sliced it open to check it could be sold. But they were horrified when they found a shiny gold badge inside its stomach that appeared to belong to a security officer.

Mystified locals believe the fish had eaten the badge by mistake – or swallowed the dead body of someone who had drowned at sea.

Arnold told local radio that it was the biggest grouper he had caught, with the largest versions usually weighing in around 100kg.

The biggest one ever caught is believed to have been in Costa Rica in 2010 weighing some 250kg.

