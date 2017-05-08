Shoprite ‘Made in Nigerian product’ gathers manufacturers, farmers

As part of its continued drive to promote Made-in-Nigeria products, Shoprite has gathered local manufacturers, start-ups and farmers for the second edition of its initiative.

The gathering is a quarterly meet-ups aimed at strengthening existing relationships with suppliers, identifying gaps, harnessing new opportunities in line with improving the Economic stability of the country, alongside creating the chance for local producers to showcase products and goods manufactured in Nigeria for export.

The event which was held at the Shoprite store in Ikeja City Mall, Lagos. The management of Shoprite calls on manufacturers to take advantage of this window to partner with Shoprite and have their products on the shelves.

Through the initiative Shoprite has established a partnership with the association of potato farmers in Plateau state where deliveries of fresh potato products are made to Abuja in large quantities.

Likewise, the farmers’ association will continue to benefit from their relationship with Shoprite in terms reduction of food wastage and lost revenue which were major challenges before the partnership, said statement

The made in Nigeria event which was first launched in February is a programme that would continue to showcase Nigerian products in all of Shoprite outlets across the country.

Other local manufacturers and farmers have a chance to partner with Shoprite to make Proudly Nigerian products a household name both locally and internationally as it continues to call for manufacturers to supply local products.

The post Shoprite ‘Made in Nigerian product’ gathers manufacturers, farmers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

