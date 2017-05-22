Shoprite Nigeria donates to AUN’s Feed and Read Program

Shoprite has donated goods valued at N2-million to the American University of Nigeria’s Feed and Read Program.

The items, which included perishable and non-perishable food, beverages, and toiletries, will be used by the program to help vulnerable children in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria, where an estimated 78% of 6-17 year olds cannot read. The statistics for girls and women are even worse.

The low literacy and numeracy rates are compounded by the number of children who are displaced, separated from families or orphaned; large numbers of displaced teachers; and schools that have been destroyed or closed due to violence in the area.

The program teaches beneficiaries how to read and provides them with a meal every day. It is aimed at preparing them to move into mainstream schooling and finding employment.

The donation reflects Shoprite Nigeria’s support for the aims of the Feed and Read program and the incredible hard work and persistence of its team. Shoprite Nigeria is committed to supporting initiatives which benefit the communities in which it operates.

