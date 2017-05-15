Nadal beats Thiem in Madrid, wins 3rd straight title – ABC News

Pages Navigation Menu

Nadal beats Thiem in Madrid, wins 3rd straight title

Nadal beats Thiem in Madrid, wins 3rd straight title
MADRID — Rafael Nadal continued his impressive form heading into the French Open, winning his third straight title on clay Sunday with a 7-6 (8), 6-4 victory over Dominic Thiem in the Madrid Open final. Nadal withstood a tough challenge from the …
