Shun all corrupt practices, DIG tells policemen

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI — DEPUTY Inspector General of police, South East zone, DIG Valentine Ntomchukwu yesterday warned officers and men of Ebonyi state police command to shun all forms of corrupt practices, crimes and unlawful indulgences during the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

Ntomchukwu handed down the warning while addressing policemen during his one day official visit to the state police command headquarters, Abakaliki.

He reiterated the readiness of the Inspector General of police, IGP Ibrahim Idris to make available welfare packages to the command as a way of uplifting their standard of living, adding that all police corporals and sergeants in Ebonyi will soon be promoted.

The DIG assured the command that the IGP was aware of all the boundary disputes between Ebonyi state and Cross River as well as other neighbouring states in the south east zone.

Ntomchukwu however revealed the preparedness of the IGP to establish police PMF units in the boundary areas between Ebonyi and Cross River states where there is crisis just as he urged all policemen in the state to show zero tolerance to corruption and crisis.

Earlier in a remark, the commissioner of police Ebonyi state command, CP, Titus Lamorde expressed worry overlooming communal crises in the state which the police in the state had strived to combat.

“There have been series of communal clashes in the state between Ochanyim in Ikwo LGA and Adadama in Abi LGA of Cross River; Azuofia Ida in Abakaliki LGA and Ogurude in Obubra LGA of Cross River.

“Ofinakpa in Ikwo LGA and Nsobor in Obubura LGA of Cross River; Okpuitumo Azzuofia Edda in Ebonyi LGA verses Ijitum, Idoro, Ofenakun of Abi and Obubra LGA in Cross River; Nwida Izzi LGA vs Enyibichiri Ikwo LGA of Ebonyi state”.

Larmode noted that the clashes took the combined intervention of both police and military to be combated.

“It took the effort of police/military to contain the different incidents which could have taken lives and properties within this shortest time.

“Nevertheless, the areas are relatively peaceful now while operatives are stationed in the buffer zones to monitor further development,” he stressed

The DIG also paid courtesy call on Governor David Umahi at the Exco Chambers of the Government House, Abakaliki before his departure.

