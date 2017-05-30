Shun grazing bill, CAN urges Gov Emmanuel

By Dennis Udoma

UYO—Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Akwa Ibom State chapter, has the state urged governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, to prevail on the state House of Assembly to do away with the grazing bill currently before it, saying that it has no effect on people in the South-South geo-political zone of the country.

Chairman of Akwa Ibom CAN, Dr. Ndueso Ekwere, who made the call at the thanksgiving service to commemorate Governor Emmannuel’s second year in office, held at Qua Iboe Church, Uyo, yesterday, said there was no need for a law on grazing in the state.

“We are calling on Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to throw out the Grazing Bill which we understand is before it. There is no explanation to convince the people of the state on its benefit, if it is unfortunately passed into law,” he said.

Ekwere, who noted that many states in the North have thrown out the bill because of its short and long term negative effects, called for a bill to affirm the teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge in schools in the state and make it a part of the school curriculum.

The clergy however, maintained that the Islamic Studies should not be taught in this part of the country, stressing that there was freedom of religion and association in the constitution.

The state chairman chair, said that have started going round the state on visitation to churches to sensitize them on the recent happenings in the country and the need to stay focused as they watch and pray.

He disclosed that, plans had also been concluded to go round tertiary institutions in the state, to sensitize students against cultism and other social vices, adding “We want to meet them with the gospel of purity and righteousness.”

The post Shun grazing bill, CAN urges Gov Emmanuel appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

