Sickness Relief: Top 10 Foods To Eat When You Feel Nauseous

Just because you constantly feel like vomiting, people start assuming you’re expecting. Although it’s one of the symptoms, nausea doesn’t always have to be affiliated with pregnancy. It can be triggered by many other factors such as food poisoning, alcohol, stress, eating disorders and stomach flu.

The feeling of being rocked in a boat sounds better than it feels. When hit with nausea, the last thing on our minds is food or eating. We’re afraid that it can make our stomachs feel even worse. Oftentimes though, its food that helps us recover.

Whether your nausea is a symptom of pregnancy morning sickness, a side-effect of cancer treatment, motion sickness or just weather-induced, these can be treated with lifestyle changes and natural remedies. Although nausea isn’t as serious as other symptoms, they can still impact our quality of life negatively.

There are common remedies for this common problem:

1. Water

Queasy or not, water is an important part of our daily life. Staying hydrated is an unspoken requirement for everyone regardless of health status. Lack of liquids in our system will automatically result to dehydration which often leads to nausea. Settle your stomach with a cool glass of water in sips – or all the way down.

2. Nuts

Nausea is even worse when you lack protein. Restore your energy levels by getting some pistachios, almonds and peanuts in your system. You can even go for doses of peanut butter. However, if you have a peanut allergy, avoid nuts at all costs.

3. Banana

Fruits are a no-brainer when it comes to food to eat when nauseous. Just look at how vigorous the minions are because of bananas. On a more serious note, as another source of potassium, bananas can immediately help mitigate dehydration and vomiting. Bananas are usually the food recommended to help you ease back into eating solids again.

4. Apple

Apples are rich in fiber and helps in flushing out nausea-inducing chemicals in our system. But like everything else, eat it in moderation. Go by the “an apple a day, keeps the doctor away” mindset. It can also be eaten in the form of applesauce, apple juice if digesting solid food requires too much effort. Apple cider vinegar can also help; just mix a teaspoon of it with honey in a cup of water, then drink this at least four times daily.

5. Crackers

Bits and pieces of bread, toast, saltine crackers are instant relievers. These are high in starch and help absorb stomach acid and eases queasy stomachs. It is best eaten in the morning before you start your day. Keep this close by for times when the churning in your stomach becomes uncontrollable.

6. Ginger

Ginger can be eaten in the powder form, grated, as ginger ale, ginger tea, gingersnap cookies, ginger candy and pickled ginger. Healthcare professionals also frequently recommend ginger for treating nausea and vomiting brought about by pregnancy or chemotherapy. Ginger contains absorbent, antispasmodic and antiemetic properties. This is one of the best remedies for travel sickness. Consume it in moderate amounts though. Too much of it can irritate the stomach lining

7. Citrus

Whether you prefer lemons or oranges, infuse them in your water, suck on the slices, or juice them. There’s nothing freshly juiced fruit can’t fix. A popular home remedy also suggests sipping on boiled lemon peels and honey.

8. Dark Chocolate

This is probably a favorite on the list no matter your age. Taking a bite of dark chocolate is like killing two birds with one stone. You get rid of your nausea AND your sweet tooth is satisfied.

9. Sports Drinks

I admit that I only used to drink Gatorade for its cool colors and taste. It turns out sports drinks contain potassium and electrolytes both of which help restore the nutrients we lack. You don’t have to come fresh from a workout or be an athlete to get a dose of this.

10. Peppermint

The smell alone can immediately alleviate any traces of dizziness. You also have the option of chewing on the actual leaves or drinking it as a tea. Feel free to add its leaves to drinking water and juice as well.

So In general, you have to avoid foods that are too strong to handle.

Did you notice how most of these are bland, have a soft texture and have almost little or no smell at all? The last thing we want is to deal with odors our systems find too strong to handle.

Avoid acidic fruit, foods that are fried, fatty, greasy and spicy and (literally) hot. For those who are lactose intolerant, dairy products are also a no-no. Not all these are guaranteed to soothe the discomfort you feel. We all react differently when it comes to food.

Sometimes, there’s nothing we can do to force ourselves to eat. In cases like this, aromatherapy can also help in easing nausea. Dabbing a little peppermint oil onto our tummies or inhaling it can immediately soothe an upset stomach.

Give these items a few trial and error runs and determine which one will cooperate with your stomach best. If all else fails, a positive state of mind and fresh air will always do you some good.

Featured photo credit: Pexels via pexels.com

