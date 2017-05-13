Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sierra Leone demands more for its giant bling bling – Hindustan Times

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Hindustan Times

Sierra Leone demands more for its giant bling bling
Hindustan Times
Going… going.. not quite gone. This is one of the world's largest diamonds, discovered by a Christian pastor in eastern Sierra Leone's Kono. But an auction for its sale in Freetown has failed after the government rejected the winning offer. Five bids

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.