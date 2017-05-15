Sigma Pensions among ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) in its recent ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ report unveiled in Lagos recently, listed Sigma Pensions amongst fastest growing private businesses in Africa.

Sigma Pensions was the only pension fund manager (PFA) recognised amongst the identified 343 companies in 42 African countries, out of which 58 Nigerian companies made it to the list of the most exciting and promising companies, including small businesses.

The report was part of LSE broader support for companies that have shown excellent growth rate and potential to power Africa’s development.

Commenting on the feat, Chief Executive officer, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Dave Emenike Uduanu said: “Our recent recognition by the London Stock Exchange reveals that the Nigerian Pension industry is gradually receiving the attention it deserves and we are proud to be pioneers. We see this as a gateway of opportunities to further grow the Nigerian Pension Industry. This is a great feat for Sigma Pensions and we will leverage on the experience that the new ownership; Actis would bring to the company.”

On what to expect from Sigma Pensions going forward, he said that the firm would roll out innovative products that would attract the informal sector as well as increase productivity and profitability.

“With the new ownership of Actis through Actis Golf and their recorded success in local and international businesses, you can be sure that there will be more innovation and increased profitability for both investors and RSA holders. Sigma Pensions is made up of a team of high performers poised to create exceptional value to all its stakeholders,” Uduanu added.

