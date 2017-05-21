Pages Navigation Menu

Simeone Confirms He’s Staying At Atletico

Posted on May 21, 2017

Diego Simeone has stated he will remain as manager at Atletico Madrid come next season after their final match at the Vicente Calderón ended 3-1 against Bilbao.

Simeone has been a successful coach at Atletico since he joined in 2012, but his future has come under doubt.

His recent deal expires in June, but hes certain he’ll be the man in the dugout come next season, at the new stadium.

“I am staying here,” he told a post-match news conference after a brace from Fernando Torres and a late Angel Correa effort sealed the points.

“I am going to stay because this club has a future and the future is all of us together.”

“We are finishing the season now, and for sure on Monday we will meet with Miguel, Andrea, to discuss what could be waiting for us in the future.

“Obviously we will look for the best for the club and for everyone. We will speak about the growth for our future. The base is there, solid, with six years competing in an extraordinary way. The tremendous stadium we enter in September will make further demands, we all need to take another step to match it.”

