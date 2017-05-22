Simeone shuns Arsenal, Inter

ATLETICO MADRID boss Diego Simeone is set to snub a number of high-profile clubs around Europe and stay on at the Vicente Calderon.

In six seasons at the helm, Simeone has taken Atletico to the La Liga title and two Champions League finals, amid continued speculation he would leave Spain for England or Italy.

The Argentine coach has been linked Inter Milan, where he spent two seasons in the nineties, and Arsenal where the north London club have been long-term admirers.

The 47-year-old told Marca:”Journalists continually ask me if I am going to stay. Yes, I am going to stay.

“Do you know why I’m going to stay? Because this club has a future and that future is all of us.”

